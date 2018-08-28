Kylie Jenner Evokes Barbie in New Photos for Cosmetic Collaboration With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to promote her cosmetics collaboration with BFF Jordyn Woods and debuted a new look any Barbie fan would love.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired hot pink pants with a white crop top for a summer chic look. She also wore her platinum blonde hair down.

"Just wrapped shooting my new collection with @jordynwoods dropping next month," Kylie captioned the photo. "Can't wait for [you] guys to see this!"

Jordyn also posted a post-shoot picture in which she donned a black Opening Ceremony dress.

"That's a wrap," she wrote.

At just 21-years-old, Kylie has already turned her company, Kylie Cosmetics, into a multi-million dollar empire. In fact, she secured the 27th spot on Forbes' list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women" and graced the magazine's cover for its issue. Forbes estimated her net worth to be around $900 million.