Kylie Jenner Evokes Barbie in New Photos for Cosmetic Collaboration With Jordyn Woods

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 8:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to promote her cosmetics collaboration with BFF Jordyn Woods and debuted a new look any Barbie fan would love.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired hot pink pants with a white crop top for a summer chic look. She also wore her platinum blonde hair down.

"Just wrapped shooting my new collection with @jordynwoods dropping next month," Kylie captioned the photo. "Can't wait for [you] guys to see this!" 

Jordyn also posted a post-shoot picture in which she donned a black Opening Ceremony dress.

"That's a wrap," she wrote.

At just 21-years-old, Kylie has already turned her company, Kylie Cosmetics, into a multi-million dollar empire. In fact, she secured the 27th spot on Forbes' list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women" and graced the magazine's cover for its issue. Forbes estimated her net worth to be around $900 million.

Read

Kylie Jenner Has An Important Piece of Beauty Advice for Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

So what does beauty mean to the makeup mogul?

"Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi," she recently said in a video for Vogue Australia, referencing her baby girl. 

As for beauty lessons she hopes to pass on to her daughter, Kylie told the fashion magazine she just wants Stormi to be herself. 

"A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be," she said.

It looks like Kylie has already passed on a few lessons to Jordyn, too.

 

"When I met Kylie, I was a tomboy," Jordyn told E! News. "I didn't wear any makeup. I didn't wear hair extensions or anything. I saw [the Kardashian sisters] do it. And over time after watching Kylie put on makeup, I learned how to do it myself. Now, I really only trust myself to do my makeup."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Beauty , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Jessica Biel

These Buzzworthy Procedures Promise Jessica Biel-Like Skin

Celeb Nurse Jamie Breaks Down Brabella Procedure

Nurse Jamie Explains Hollywood's Microdosing Filler Obsession

Celeb Nurse Jamie Explains Chin SculpSure Treatment

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Says He Isn't "Supposed" to Be Dating Right Now

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Is "Convinced" Ariana Grande Will Dump Him

Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley

CMA Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.