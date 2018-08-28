CMA Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

The nominees for the 2018 CMA Awards are finally here.

The Country Music Association announced the full list of contenders on Tuesday.

Chris Stapleton tops the list of nominees with five nods and Dann Huff follows closely behind with four. Nine artists tie for the third highest count of the night. These include Jason Alden, Dierks Bentley, Dan +Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban with three nods each.

As previously announced, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return to host the 52nd annual award show. This is the eleventh year in a row they've fulfilled the hosting duties. Underwood is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year, and her song "Cry Pretty" is in the running for Music Video of the Year. Although, the trophy would technically go to the music video's director.

The award show will be broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 14 starting at 8/7 p.m CT. Viewers can tune into ABC for all the action.

To see all of the nominees, check out the list below: