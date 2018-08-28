Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Pitted Against Britney Spears

And yet, Aguilera has no regrets. "I love the female body, and I think it's something to be proud of, not something that men should dictate ownership of. 'Dirrty' was extremely controversial at the time, but it would be nothing now," she says. "I hope I paved the way and helped set the ground rules that women can be any version of themselves they wanna be...and proud of it."

Aguilera has never used men to get ahead, either. For example, she's "had opportunities" to date other people in the industry, but that isn't her "style." In fact, Aguilera jokes, "There's gotta be something wrong with you if you want to be in this business. I mean, hi! I definitely have my issues. I think that I can only handle one [star] in the relationship, and I need to be it."

The "Fall in Line" singer will be center stage when her Liberation Tour kicks off in Hollywood, Fla., Sept. 25. "With this record, I'm stripping back a lot and just trying to find myself again—just the true love and the art in the process, and not just going for some formulaic sort of force-fed direction that we can get caught up in," she explains to Cosmopolitan. "So, I want to flip it on its ear and I want to do something completely unexpected from a pop-formatted show—a fresh perspective that I've never done this of a tour before—super creative, super interesting."