Eddie Murphy Is Going to Be a Dad for the 10th Time

There's another little one on the way for Eddie Murphy.

The 57-year-old star is going to be a dad times 10 this year as his girlfriend Paige Butcher is expecting their second child together.

"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," a rep for Murphy confirmed in a statement to People.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent sightings of Butcher with a visible baby bump. In 2016, the longtime couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy. She was also the first child for Butcher.

Murphy is no stranger to fatherhood. He is a dad to five kids with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. They share four daughters—Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16—and son Miles, 25.