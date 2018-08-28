Eddie Murphy Is Going to Be a Dad for the 10th Time

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:20 AM
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
There's another little one on the way for Eddie Murphy.
The 57-year-old star is going to be a dad times 10 this year as his girlfriend Paige Butcher is expecting their second child together.
"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," a rep for Murphy confirmed in a statement to People.
The announcement comes on the heels of recent sightings of Butcher with a visible baby bump. In 2016, the longtime couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy. She was also the first child for Butcher.
Murphy is no stranger to fatherhood. He is a dad to five kids with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. They share four daughters—Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16—and son Miles, 25.
BACKGRID
The Oscar nominee also shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely and son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood. In 2007, former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown gave birth to their daughter, Angel, 11.
While Murphy and Butcher have been dating for years, the Coming to America star and model have managed to keep their life together mostly private save for the occasional joint red carpet appearance. That's partly due to the fact that both of them stay off of social media.
"I'm in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there's already enough of me out there," Butcher told Vanity Fair back in 2013. "I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now."
Congratulations to the couple!
The Weird and Unexplainable Success of ABC's The Proposal: Which Couples Are Actually Still Together?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?