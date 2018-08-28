The Crown Season 3's Prince Philip Revealed: See Tobias Menzies in Character

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:11 AM
Netflix
"Ambition." With that simple word Netflix revealed the first look at The Crown's new Prince Philip for season three and four. Emmy nominee Matt Smith is out, Outlander star and Golden Globe nominee Tobias Menzies is in.
Menzies replaces Smith in the role for seasons three and four. The upcoming season, which is set to be released sometime in 2019 and is filming now, features an entirely new cast. Menzies joins the new cast which includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again. I look forward to becoming her ‘liege man of life and limb,'" Menzies said in a statement when his casting was announced.
Menzies and Colman worked together on the AMC series The Night Manager. His other credits include Game of Thrones, Catastrophe, Black Mirror and The Honourable Woman.
Seasons one and two of The Crown starred Smith, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Victoria Hamilton and Matthew Goode.
Meet the rest of the cast in the gallery above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?