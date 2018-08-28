Katy Perry Denies Dr. Luke Raped Her in Unsealed Deposition

Katy Perry has denied that music producer Dr. Luke raped her.

In a partially unsealed deposition obtained by E! News, Perry said she and Dr. Luke (whose real name is Lucasz Gottwald) never had a romantic relationship and that he never assaulted her. An attorney asked the singer, "Did Dr. Luke ever rape you?" to which she replied, "No."

When asked, "Did Dr. Luke ever sexually assault you?" Perry said, "Absolutely not."

The Witness artist also denied every having a sexual or romantic relationship with Dr. Luke. Last week, Perry fought to have her deposition sealed as Dr. Luke's defamation suit against Kesha continues on.

Perry fits into the lawsuit because Kesha texted Lady Gaga about an alleged incident involving Dr. Luke and Perry. The producer's attorneys at the time said that Kesha told Gaga that Perry was "raped by the same man," referring to Dr. Luke. That information reportedly came from CEO of Interscope Records John Janick because of a rumor he heard.

In her deposition, Perry said she never told Janick about the purported rape and that "it's not true."

Following the release of the transcript excerpts, a rep for Janick issued a statement to Variety: "As his deposition makes clear, John Janick was simply a bystander to a conversation; not a participant in it. Although John is not a party to this litigation, he voluntarily provided factual responses to questions from both sides' attorneys."