EJ Johnson Breaks His Silence on Best Friend Lyric McHenry's Death

EJ Johnson is breaking his silence after the death of his friend, Lyric McHenry.

In the comments section of his Instagram, the reality star explained his decision not to address her passing, despite their close relationship. "I'm going to make this clear to everyone there will be no mourning post because I'm not going to reduce a 25yr friendship to 1 Instagram post," Johnson stated.

He continued, "Please respect my privacy and my process."

His statement comes after his EJNYC co-star's death on Aug. 14. Police confirmed the body of a 26-year-old female was found above the Major Deegan Expressway and while they said there were no obvious signs of trauma, an investigation into her death has since been opened. The NYPD told E! News they are waiting on the results of an autopsy to come back before they rule out murder.