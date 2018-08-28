13 Things You Should Own If You're Obsessed With Red Wine

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Red Wine

It's been a long hard day at the office, so what do you do?

Well if it's us you're asking, you put on your comfy pants, turn on Investigation Discovery channel and, most importantly, uncork a nice earthy bottle of your favorite red wine. Truth be told, we're not against any type of vino, but there's something about a red that just feels healthier—like you're doing something good for yourself by drinking it. It's a low-key, unwinding-from-your-day type of beverage and it's the one we turn to for these moments of peace.

Since you've probably already got the wine in stock, here are a few other accessories, if you will, to really help you round out your collection and step into your role as resident wine connoisseur.

Decanter

BUY IT:  Lenox® Tuscany Classics® Decanter, $50

Fancy Wine Glasses

BUY IT: Schott Zwiesel Modo Lead Free Crystal 15 oz. Red Wine Glass, $48

Hanging Glass Rack

BUY IT:  Wine Enthusiast Hanging Glass Rack, $50

Plastic Wine Glass Mug

BUY IT:  Ebern Designs Aracely Plastic 10 oz. Red Wine Glass, $28

Stainless Steel Wine Glasses

BUY IT:  The Wine Savant Stemless Stainless Steel 18 oz. Wine Glass, $29

 

Wine Purifier

BUY IT:  Ullo Wine Purifier, $80

Pocket Aerator

BUY IT:  Eparé Pocket Wine Aerator, $20

Wine Aerator

BUY IT: Aervana Wine Aerator, $90

Wine Zone Sign

BUY IT:  Adeco Trading "Wine Zone" Wall Décor, $30

Wine Case

BUY IT:  Preferred Nation Wine Case, $24

90 Bottle Wine Rack

BUY IT:  Wine Enthusiast N'Finity 90-Bottle Natural Floor Wine Rack, $240

Kitchen Towel

BUY IT:  One Bella Casa The Best Wines Red Tea Towel, $21

Chalkboard Art

BUY IT: Love You A Latte Shop Chalkboard Red Red Wine You Make Me Feel so Fine Kitchen' Graphic Art on Paper, $20

Classy, no?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

