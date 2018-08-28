Pumpkin Spice Lattes Arrive at Starbucks! All the Other Ways to Get Your Flavor Fix

Starbucks
Move over summer! Pumpkin spice season has officially arrived.
Even though some kids have yet to head back to school, businesses are already gearing up for fall by welcoming a very special flavor.
Today marks the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks locations across the country. And although the classic drink usually launches in September, the company recently announced that it's coming back earlier because of the beverage's 15th birthday.
Starbucks adds that the drink has become their most popular seasonal beverage of all time. In other words: You are not alone!
"Our signature espresso and milk are highlighted by flavor notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to create this incredible beverage that's a fall favorite," the company shared online. "Enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices."
And for those who want to experience the taste outside of their stores, Starbucks has K-Cup pods, coffee and more available in your neighborhood grocery store.
To be fair, Starbucks isn't alone in their pumpkin spice fandom. Take a look at other companies who are taking full advantage of the season in our gallery below.
Pepperidge Farm
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies
Available: Starting Now
Where: Grocery Stores Near You
Starbucks
Starbucks
Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-cups
Available: Starting Now
Available: Grocery Stores Near You and Online
SC Johnson
Mrs. Meyers
Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Pumpkin Dish Soap, Candle, Hand Soap and Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner
Available: Starting Now
Available: Online and Major Retailer Stores
natural bliss
Pumpkin Spice Creamer
Available: Starting Now
Where: Grocery Store Near You
Courtesy of RXBar
RXBar
Pumpkin Spice Bar
Available: Starting Now
Where: Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Online
SMASHMALLOW
Pumpkin Pie Snackable Marshmallows
Available: Starting Now
Where: Target and Online
Siggi's
Skyr Pumpkin and Spice Yogurt
Available: Starting Now
Where: Whole Foods
BoBo's
Pumpkin Spice Bar
Available: Starting Now
Where: Whole Foods
Courtesy of Daiya
Daiya
Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake
Available: Starting Now
Where: Whole Foods
Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm
Pepperidge Farm
Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookie
Available: Starting Now
Where: Grocery Store Near You
Perfect Bar
Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar
Available: Starting September 1
Where: Whole Foods, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and Online
Muuna
Pumpkin Spice Cottage Cheese
Available: Starting September 24
Where: Grocery Store Near You
Courtesy of Auntie Anne's
Auntie Anne
Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets
Available: Starting September 3, 2018
Where: Auntie Anne's Locations
Pepperidge Farm
Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread
Available: Late September 2018
Where: Grocery Store Near You
High Brew and Wild Ophelia
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Bites
Available: Starting This Fall
Where: Whole Foods
For the consumers who may love the smell but not the taste, you're also in luck!
Candles, dish soap and even cleaning supplies are now available in ode to the season Americans can't get enough of. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping and give a warm welcome to a brand-new season.
