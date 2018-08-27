14 Insanely Gorgeous Designer Makeup Products You Should Own

It would be nice if we could all afford designer everything, but that would be insanely expensive and, well, we're not made of money.

Sure, we've splurged on a designer dress for a special occasion and even saved up for that everyday designer handbag, but that's about as extensive as our list of designer duds gets. Until now, that is. Casually peruse any of your local makeup counters and you'll notice a theme. A lot of our favorite couture fashion designers have branched out into beauty. Not only are these names we can trust, but the packaging is insanely gorgeous.

Now we're not saying this stuff is cheap by makeup standards, but if you're looking to expand your couture collection in an affordable way, this is it girl!