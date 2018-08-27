Drake's Biggest Fan Gets Her Second Wish Granted—a Heart Transplant

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 2:15 PM

Drake, Sofia Sanchez

ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF CHICAGO

Sofia Sanchez is getting a heart transplant!

The 11-year-old Drake superfan, who met her idol last week after the Grammy winner watched her "Kiki Dance Challenge" video, is set to receive a new heart. In an emotional video posted to Sofia's Instagram on Sunday, she can be seen reacting to the news for the first time.

Sofia, who is diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, had two wishes for her 11th birthday on Aug. 18. Her first birthday wish was to meet Drake, which came true last week when he visited Sofia at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

"That one did happen and it was great," Sofia says in the Instagram video. "And my other wish is to get a heart, which is gonna happen soon."

Read

Drake's Star-Studded "In My Feelings" Video Is the Ultimate #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Sofia's mom then confirms that it is happening soon, because she is getting a heart!

"I'm getting a heart mom! Oh my God!" Sofia says as she hugs her mom.

On Sunday, an update was made on the GoFundMe page set up for Sofia, stating that the surgery was scheduled for Monday morning. "Please say your prayers for Sofia and her doctors that everything goes smoothly," the update reads. "Her recovery will last a couple of weeks before she will spend another 6-8 weeks at the Ronald Mcdonald house."

The message also states, "Natalie's hope is to have her home by thanksgiving! Please also say a prayer for the family who has unselfishly donated a heart for Sofia."

