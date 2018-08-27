Fashion Rewind: 15 Red Carpet Outfits From the Weekend You Can't Miss

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 12:37 PM

ESC: Janet Jackson

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

This weekend had so many epic red carpet moments, we had to double back.

Between the iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 and Black Girls Rock! 2018, celebrities brought their A-game to the carpet, giving life to our Instagram feeds and wardrobes. From gowns with beautiful trains to menswear-inspired style (a trend that dominating the carpet and street style) to elevated casual pieces that you can wear to work or school, you don't want to miss this weekend's wear.

The highlights: Janet Jackson appeared at the Black Girls Rock! event in a gown fit for queen, and paired her look with a gravity-defying hairstyle. At the iHeartRadio MMVAs, Halsey opted for chainlink bra with a suit, in lieu of a top—a daring and sexy twist. Awkwafina's checkered dress was a mind-blowing sight to see. And, that's not all!

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Jenna Dewan, Kim Kardashian, Ciara and More

Keep scrolling for a recap of this weekend's best outfits!

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Mary J. Blige

The R&B diva mastered cutouts in a white lynx knitwear dress from Roberto Cavalli on the red carpet of Black Girls Rock! 2018. 

ESC: Ciara

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Ciara

Ruffles, trains, sparking fabrics, diamonds—the singer takes all of our favorite elements from red carpet fashion and combines them into on epic dress.

ESC: Misty Copeland

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Misty Copeland

The prima ballerina looks angelic in long-sleeve, maxi all-white ensemble that features one cutout that reveals her athletic physique.

ESC: Janet Jackson

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Janet Jackson

The pop icon has personified black girl magic for decades, yet reminded us of her queen status with this brocade gown and can't-miss hairstyle.

ESC: Storm Reid

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Storm Reid

The Wrinkle in Time star followed suit with another gravity-defying look, placing her curls into a high ponytail, and a floral-printed dress.

ESC: Amandla Stenberg

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

The Hate U Give star tried something new on the red carpet: a cropped suit jacket and mid-rise pants—a standout twist on menswear.

ESC: Leomie Anderson

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson

The model shine bright on the red carpet with a silky yellow gown from Galvan London and Christian Louboutin heels.

ESC: Skai Jackson

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Skai Jackson

Polka dots have never looked so good! The Disney star opts for a midi dress and black heels—an outfit you can take into fall.

ESC: Halsey

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Halsey

The "Alone" singer takes a daring approach to red carpet fashion, wearing a bra made of rhinestones with oversized pants, a jacket and a short haircut.

ESC: Awkwafina

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Awkwafina

This checkered dress was trippy with its black-and-white print, silhouette with matching ankle boots, and we're here for it.

ESC: Chrissy Metz

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star goes for prints and a pointed hemline. The look resonates on the red carpet, but can also be worn at more casual events—take note!

ESC: Kristin Cavallari

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Kristin Cavallari

Say hello to shoulder pads! The Very Cavallari star brought new life to the '80s trend with a yellow mini dress and we're here for it.

ESC: Meghan Trainor

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor

The singer's jacket is a must-have with its cutouts and embellishments. Plus, with the crop top and wide-leg pants, this overall look is one to remember.

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

The Ashlee + Evan star kills it in a menswear-look to should seriously consider for your fall wardrobe. By adding sparkling embellishments to her oversized, pinstripe jacket, the star gives the traditionally masculine look a feminine twist.

ESC: Alessia Cara

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Alessia Cara

The "Stay" singer opted for printed jumpsuit, a comfortable and chic choice for the event.

