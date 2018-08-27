American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Returning Faces, New Directors and More Scoop

The end is near. And then American Horror Story: Apocalypse begins. We're just weeks away from the premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and while details are (naturally) being kept under wraps, we do know quite a bit about the upcoming installment and are learning more new bits of information every time Ryan Murphy tweets.

For starters, Dylan McDermott will be back for the first time since AHS: Asylum alongside his TV wife, Connie Britton, who is back in the fold for the first time since AHS: Murder House. They'll both be in the episode directed by series star Sarah Paulson. Paulson previously announced she would be directing the sixth episode of the new season, this season is a crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, and her episode also features the return of Jessica Lange.