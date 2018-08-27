Jon Gosselin Celebrates "New Beginnings" During Hannah's First Day of School

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hannah Gosselin

Instagram

Kate Gosselin isn't the only proud parent this school year.

Just a few days after the TLC reality star documented her kids first day back, Jon Gosselin decided to share a personal highlight from daughter Hannah Gosselin's return to school.

In an Instagram posted Monday morning, the DJ shared a photo of his 14-year-old before the school bell rang.

"Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you. I admire your bravery starting fresh!!!" he shared online. "I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off."

Jon continued, "I'm so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them. I'm honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad #newbeginnings."

Photos

Celeb Kids Go Back to School!

Kate Gosselin

Instagram

Previously, Jon claimed on social media that Hannah "permanently" live with him and not Kate. In fact, the pair celebrated the Fourth of July together as well as Hannah's 14th birthday.

As for the rest of the famous family, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Mady and Cara were all spotted in a first day of school photo on Kate's Instagram.

"Feels like school never ended," the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "And they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom."

And for those looking for Collin, Kate revealed in 2016 that he had moved out of her home to enroll in an education program that teaches "life skills" to help overcome his "educational and social challenges."

While pop culture fans may not be able to see the Gosselin family week after week on TLC, the cable network recently announced an upcoming series titled Kate Plus Date.

The show will document the reality star on her dating journey and is expected to premiere this fall.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jon Gosselin , Kate Gosselin , School , Kids , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
JWoww, Son, Greyson, Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reacts to "Endless" Support From Fans Over Son's Developmental Struggle

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyoncé Pokes Fun at Stage Crasher When Returning to Stage With Jay-Z

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott

American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Returning Faces, New Directors and More Scoop

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards, Couples, 2016

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Broken Marriages and Forgiveness

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Fired From X Factor Italy After Sexual Assault Allegation: Report

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Elite 8

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.