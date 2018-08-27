House of Cards Final Season First Look: Are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Friends or Foes?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 8:03 AM

House of Cards

Netflix

Robin Wright's Claire Underwood might be getting some help in House of Cards season six. Or two new enemies, it depends on how you look at it. Netflix unveiled four new images from the upcoming final season of the Emmy-winning series that features Wright in the leading role as President Claire Underwood.

Joining Wright this year are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. The two will play siblings, Annette and Bill Shepherd, the leaders of Shepherd Unlimited, an industrial conglomerate whose family foundations are a powerful force in the American political sphere. According to Netflix, "The two share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods."

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

House of Cards

Netflix

Cody Fern, who made a splash in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and can be seen in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, plays Duncan Shepherd, Annette's "ambitious and devoted son." He's the next generation of DC power players.

House of Cards

Netflix

Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are all returning for the final season. Netflix and producer MRC cut ties with Kevin Spacey following allegations of sexual misconduct. Production on the final season was halted and later resumed with Spacey no longer an executive producer on the series or member of the cast as Frank Underwood. Season five ended with Wright's Claire Underwood as president and breaking the fourth wall, a trait only Frank did previously. She announced a simple two-word phrase that seemingly sets the stage for the sixth and final season: "My turn."

House of Cards

Netflix

Netflix previously released a teaser video with Wright in character declaring her independence.

The final season of House of Cards premieres November 2, just in time for when real-world American political news will hit a fever pitch with midterm elections.

