House of Cards Final Season First Look: Are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Friends or Foes?

Robin Wright's Claire Underwood might be getting some help in House of Cards season six. Or two new enemies, it depends on how you look at it. Netflix unveiled four new images from the upcoming final season of the Emmy-winning series that features Wright in the leading role as President Claire Underwood.

Joining Wright this year are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. The two will play siblings, Annette and Bill Shepherd, the leaders of Shepherd Unlimited, an industrial conglomerate whose family foundations are a powerful force in the American political sphere. According to Netflix, "The two share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods."