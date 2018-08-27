Hilary Duff Reveals Son Luca Is "on the Fence" About Baby No. 2

A baby girl is about to join the Duff family—and little Luca is still warming up to the news.

Two months ago, Hilary Duff revealed she's pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, with beau Matthew Koma. The Younger star is already mom to her 6-year-old son, who is about to take on a new role as big brother

"He's on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives," the actress told Today's Dylan Dreyer on Monday.

Meanwhile, the busy mama is looking forward to school being back in session. "Everything is good. I'm ready for school to start I think like every other mom," she shared. "I'm looking for a little more structure right now."

The star, who has been forthcoming about her challenging second pregnancy, is also looking forward to her second little one's arrival. "In this late stage, you're tired of running around and stuff, but we're ready. I'm so excited," she said.