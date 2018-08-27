Hilary Duff Reveals Son Luca Is "on the Fence" About Baby No. 2

A baby girl is about to join the Duff family—and little Luca is still warming up to the news.
Two months ago, Hilary Duff revealed she's pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, with beau Matthew Koma. The Younger star is already mom to her 6-year-old son, who is about to take on a new role as big brother
"He's on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives," the actress told Today's Dylan Dreyer on Monday.
Meanwhile, the busy mama is looking forward to school being back in session. "Everything is good. I'm ready for school to start I think like every other mom," she shared. "I'm looking for a little more structure right now."
The star, who has been forthcoming about her challenging second pregnancy, is also looking forward to her second little one's arrival. "In this late stage, you're tired of running around and stuff, but we're ready. I'm so excited," she said.
Instagram
Back in July, Duff opened up about the difficulties pregnancy brings to daily life.
"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard," she captioned an Instagram post at the time. "Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."
She didn't waste any time getting real as she described all of the challenges that come with a baby bump. "Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment," Duff continued. "Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how's strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS."
You definitely got this, Hilary and soon-to-be big brother Luca!
