John Goodman Was "Very Depressed" Following Roseanne Cancellation

John Goodman was devastated by the cancellation of Roseanne. The Emmy-winning actor told The Times in a new interview, that he was "broken-hearted" when ABC pulled the plug on the revived show, which was a ratings hit, following series star and executive producer Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to Barack Obama.

"[B]ut I thought, ‘OK, it's just show business, I'm going to let it go.' But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. I'm a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit," Goodman said.