Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Gift Billy Ray Cyrus a Bong for His Birthday

Here's a headline you don't see every day.

Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated his 57th birthday on Saturday and, as such, the country crooner celebrated his special day with his longtime wife Tish Cyrus and some of their famous kids, among them Noah Cyrus and her new boyfriend, Lil Xan.

The birthday festivities included quality time at home with the fam, blowing out the candles on his birthday cake and...being gifted a birthday bong by his daughter and her new boyfriend. "Happy Birthday Daddy!" the songstress wrote on social media along with home video of their gathering. "(The bong was my gift to him)," she noted.

"Thank you for showing me the meaning of true love! youre the King of my world forever. i love you sooo much," the star continued online in tribute to her famous father.

It seems her 21-year-old rapper beau was feeling at home with the Cyruses. "Had to get dad a present ya dig !" he captioned a photo of him with Billy Ray and the bong. "Happy B Day."