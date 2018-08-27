Perfectly Imperfect: The Welcome Positivity of Amy Poehler's Media Empire

You always know what you're going to get with Amy Poehler.

It's not that she or her jokes or her writing are predictable, per se, but it's more of a vibe you know you can always count on. If Amy Poehler's involved, you can expect to feel sort of like you're getting a much-needed hug from someone you trust, or at least an arm around the shoulders and a general feeling that someone else is right there with you. Maybe she's shouting "Really?!" with Seth Meyers on SNL or hosting the Golden Globes with Tina Fey, or encouraging young women through Amy Poehler's Smart Girls, or even letting a dog suck on her fake breast in Mean Girls. Whatever she's doing, she's here for all of us.

Poehler's whole attitude is probably captured best by her 2013 memoir, Yes, Please. She wrote it in the midst of her divorce from Will Arnett and in the midst of having no idea how to write a book, which she freely admits many, many times throughout the book. Many reviews criticized Poehler's lack of book-writing know-how, saying things like "even smart, hilarious people…sometimes can't write."