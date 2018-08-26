Sharp Objects Reveals Its Killers In a Chilling Twist

"Don't tell mama."

With three little words (followed by one here of a mid-credits sequence), Sharp Objects said goodbye by flipping the entire show on its head, and honestly this is one that's going to require some recovery time, and perhaps a rewatch or five.

It's true and it remains true that Adora (Patricia Clarkson) was poisoning her daughters so that she would have to care for them. That's how Marian died all those years ago, and that's why Amma (Eliza Scanlen) was so weird all the time. She had been ingesting rat poison and antifreeze for years.

When a pair of pliers, perfect for teeth-pulling, were found in the Crellin house, it looked like it had become clear that Adora had also killed Ann and Natalie and pulled out their teeth. No one thought that really seemed like an Adora thing to do, but the evidence was there, and so she was off to prison.