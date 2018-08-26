iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Lights, camera, 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs!
Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosts the annual award ceremony tonight in Toronto, where some of the biggest names in music are poised to unite under one roof. The highly-anticipated event honors the year's best music videos, from the likes of Canadian superstars like Drake and Shawn Mendes to Top 40 fixtures such as Ariana Grande and Halsey.
In addition to the "Bad at Love" songstress and "In My Blood" crooner, artists like Meghan Trainor, Alessia Cara, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, 98 Degrees and more make up the star-studded performance lineup.
Among the presenters are Chrissy Metz, Tyra Banks, Kristin Cavallari, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Derek Hough, Colton Haynes, Jenni "JWoWW" Farley and Prince Jackson.
So what are you waiting for? From Video of the Year to Artist of the Year, check out the complete list of 2018 MMVAs' winners below!
Artist for Change
WINNER: Halsey
Video of the Year
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Halsey, "Bad at Love"
WINNER: Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group
Sofi Tukker
Loud Luxury
Calvin Harris
WINNER: Marshmello
Zedd
Kygo
Best Director
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood" (Director: Jay Martin)
WINNER: Drake, "God's Plan" (Director: Karena Evans)
Drake, "Nice for What" (Director: Karena Evans)
Childish Gambino, "This Is America" (Director: Hiro Murai)
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, "Say Something" (Director: Arturo Perez Jr.)
The Carters, Apeshit" (Director: Ricky Saix)
Best Pop Artist or Group
Meghan Trainor
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Halsey
Alessia Cara
Ed Sheeran
Camila Cabello
Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group
Chvrches
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Portugal. The Man
Foo Fighters
Arcade Fire
Arkells
Best Hip Hop Artist or Group
The Carters
WINNER: Drake
Post Malone
Cardi B
Kendrick Lamar
Childish Gambino
Best New Canadian Artist
WINNER: Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
The Beaches
Ralph
New City
Bülow
Johnny Orlando
Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran
Cardi B
Drake
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Song of the Summer
Drake, "Nice for What"
WINNER: Loud Luxury feat. Brando, "Body"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "I Like It"
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"
Marshmello and Anne-Marie, "Friends"
The Carters, "Apeshit"
Best Collaboration
Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid, "Youth"
WINNER: Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, "Pray for Me"
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "All the Stars"
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"
Marshmello and Anne-Marie, "Friends"
Fan Fave Video
Drake, "God's Plan"
WINNER: Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
The Carters, "Apeshit"
Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"
Alessia Cara, "Growing Pains"
Fan Fave Artist
Ed Sheeran
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Halsey
Alessia Cara
Fan Fave Duo or Group
Soffi Tukker
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
5 Seconds of Summer
WINNER: BTS
Fan Fave Single
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
WINNER: Selena Gomez and Marshmello, "Wolves"
Camila Cabello, "Havana"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
Fan Fave New Artist
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Hayley Kiyoko
WINNER: Chris Wu
Why Don't We
Dua Lipa
Fan Fave Much Creator
The Baker Twins
The Mike On Much Podcast
SneakerTalk
Jaclyn Forbes
Candage Leca
WINNER: TheDanocracy
