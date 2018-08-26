iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The iHeartRadio MMVAs are here and the stars are arriving in style.

This year's show is hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star and rapper Awkwafina and takes place in Toronto, Canada. Stages line the street for musical performances, and fans get some of the best seats in the house. Performers include Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Halsey, Marshmello, '90s boy band sensation 98 Degrees and more.

Canadian artists are getting big shoutouts at the show. Canadian heartthrob Mendes tops the nominations with eight nods, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Toronto native Drake comes in a close second with seven nominations, including Best Hip Hop Artist or Group and Song of the Summer. Other notable honorees are Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello.

The presenters are also star-studded. Expect Kristin Cavallari, Gus Kenworthy, Colton Haynes, Tyra Banks and Chrissy Metz to be among those handing out awards.

See the pictures below for some of the hottest red carpet looks from the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs.