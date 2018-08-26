The Goldbergs' Jackson Odell Died of an Accidental Drug Overdose

The cause of actor Jackson Odell's death has been revealed: The Goldbergs star had suffered an accidental drug overdose.

The 20-year-old, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a sober living facility near Los Angeles in June.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office recently determined that Odell died of "acute heroin and cocaine toxicity" and that the manner of his death was accidental, E! News has learned.

The department had told E! News shortly after the actor's death that he had a history of heroin addiction and that his last drug test was clean. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of his death and that there were also no signs of foul play.