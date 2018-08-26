Paris Jackson Honors Macaulay Culkin With Sweet 38th Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Macaulay Culkin!

The Home Alone star and former child actor, one of the most famous in the world, turned 38 on Sunday. His goddaughter Paris Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of his friend, the late Michael Jackson, honored him with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

She included several throwback photos, including a pic of the two cuddling, with him wearing bunny ears, and an image of them displaying the matching spoon tattoos they got last year and a photo of the two .

"Happiest of birthdays Mack Attack," Paris wrote. "I love you so so dearly and keep you very close to my heart. Always ♥️♥️."