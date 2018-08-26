Fergie and Josh Duhamel Celebrate at Son Axl's Superhero Birthday Party

Presenting Super Axl!

Fergie and ex Josh Duhamel's son will turn 5 this week and the family celebrated early on Saturday with friends at a superhero-themed birthday party.

Duhamel posted on his Instagram page a video of the bash, which took place at a private home. Fergie posted on her page a photo of her and Axl standing in front of a superheroes display placed against one of the home's outer walls, with her dressed as Wonder Woman and him wearing a Superman-like outfit.

Guests, children and adult, also dressed as superheroes. Kids enjoyed splashing in the pool and playing in the backyard. Duhamel also ordered a Coolhaus ice cream truck.

Photos

Fergie and Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

"Thanks for showing up for my boy's birthday party @coolhaus," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Kids went crazy."

Fergie and Duhamel announced their breakup almost a year ago after eight years of marriage and have remained friendly as they co-parent their son.

"We have a great relationship, we really do. She's a great mother," Duhamel told E! News several months ago. "All we want is the best for our son. So it's a bit of a juggling act but we're both grownups who can handle a lot. And he's happy, that's the main thing."

