Man Rushes Stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour Concert

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 7:43 AM

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

PictureGroup/Shutterstock

BeyoncéJay-Z, their crew and their fans had a bit of a scare on Saturday night when a man rushed the stage during their show in Atlanta.

The couple was unharmed, partially thanks to the help of their backup dancers and security men, who sprang into action.

Bey and Jay had just finished performing their final song, their new single "Apes--t," at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man in a white jersey took off running up some steps to the stage and made his way towards the back in the direction of the couple. Nearby backup dancers were rendered stunned for a moment before they gave chase and confronted the person, prompting a short scuffle. They and a few security men then subdued him.

 

"At the end of last night's show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage," read a statement from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour. "At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual."

"We would like to thank the hard work of our tour security who effectively restrained the individual and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally," the statement said. "Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in Atlanta."

"Thank you to all the fans for your concern," the singer's publicist wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two performing. "They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to perform in Atlanta again on Sunday.

