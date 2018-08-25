John McCain Dead at 81: Meghan McCain, Barack Obama and More Mourn U.S. Senator's Passing

Meghan McCain is mourning the death of her father John McCain following his passing on Saturday.

The U.S. Senator passed away at the age of 81 after battling cancer. "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018," a statement from McCain's office reads. "With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."

Meghan also then confirmed the news with a statement, posted on Twitter Saturday evening.

"My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain iii departed this life today," her statement began. "I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the The thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I love him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman- and he showed me what it is to be a man."