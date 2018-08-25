John McCain, War Hero and "Maverick" of the U.S. Senate, Dead at 81

In the end, John McCain simply wanted what was best for his country.

The veteran U.S. Senator, whose most recent indelible mark was made with the silent downturn of his thumb on the Senate floor to signal his refusal to help repeal the Affordable Care Act, has died. He was 81 and had been battling brain cancer.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018," a statement from McCain's office reads. "With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."

This heartbreaking news comes one day after McCain's family released a statement, saying that he had chosen to discontinue cancer treatments.

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious," the statement began. "In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

"Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers," the family's statement concluded. "God bless and thank you all."

"I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey," Cindy McCain tweeted along with the statement. She later added, "The entire McCain family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world. Thank you."