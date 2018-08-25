Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 3:42 PM
Happy Birthday, Blake Lively!
The All I See Is You actress turns 31 today! In celebration of her pal's birthday, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Lively along with a sweet message.
"B- You make being a Legend (and also being kind, hilarious, perceptive, grounded, hardworking, the hottest mom, AND wildly stylish- all at the same time) look easy," Hadid captioned the post. "I feel lucky to have a friend like you to look up to... thnx for bein my # 1 go-to gal for Home baking challenge dreams-come-true & serious, unapologetic @taylorswift backup dancing. Love you. Happy Happy Birthday @blakelively !!!!!"
Last month, Hadid and Lively, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, attended pal Taylor Swift's concert together in Boston. The couple was spotted cheering in the audience as their 3-year-old daughter, James Reynolds, could be heard during Swift's song, "Gorgeous." Lively and Reynolds are also parents to daughter Inez Reynolds, 1.
Lively's sister, Robyn Lively, also took to Instagram to celebrate the special day. Sharing a photo of her and her sister fully clothed in a bathtub, the Teen Witch actress wrote, "Because we felt like it ok? ;) Happy Birthday to my bathtub buddy. I love you more than invisible me, Disneyland and all my Louboutins.... well hang on now..."
And for those of you still wondering about how Lively and Hadid became BFFs, we have a timeline of their friendship that you can check out HERE!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?