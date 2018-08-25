Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Son Silas Timberlake Enjoy Quality Time Together in Netherlands

Justin Timberlake may be a Man of the Woods, but he and his family don't mind enjoying some beach days, too.

Jessica Biel and 3-year-old Silas Timberlake have been tagging along with Justin in Europe for his world tour of his new album The Man of the Woods. Biel shared a picture of the three of them walking on the sand in the Netherlands. She captioned the picture on Instagram, "Do we look European? Because we sure feel European! Summer, please never end... thank you #MOTWtour for such an incredible adventure."

Timberlake is schedule to perform Saturday night at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

Their travels sure look the part of an "incredible adventure." The tour has taken the Timberlake-Biel family across Europe, including Copenhagen and Paris.

In Paris, Timberlake snapped a perfect picture of Silas and Biel having the ultimate mother-son moment. He shared a picture of them smooching and sporting the same hair style. "If that pic doesn't say 'City of Love' then I'm out..." he captioned the photo.