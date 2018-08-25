Selena Gomez and Cardi B Tease Red-Hot Collaboration and Baby Kulture Gets a Front-Row Seat

New mom Cardi B is back to work after maternity leave for what may be one of the most epic music collaborations, okurrrrrr?

The 25-year-old rapper, Selena Gomez and fellow singer Ozuna recently filmed a music video with DJ Snake for his new single. On Friday night, Gomez posted photos from their shoot on her Instagram page, showing the four dressed in red outfits. One pic shows her and Cardi B hugging.

"Today was so fun," the 26-year-old singer wrote.

Cardi B, 26, posted on her Instagram a photo of four director's chairs bearing their names, as well as a tiny one bearing the name of her and husband Offset's 1-month-old daughter Kulture. The child was not actually on set.