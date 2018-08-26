14 Festive Candles to Instantly Get You In the Fall Spirit

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 6:00 AM
Quick survey: How soon is too soon to start stocking up on festive fall candles?
You know the ones. You used to get 'em from school kids who would knock on your door with pamphlets full of options, ready to take your order. Well, maybe it's just us, but that door-to-door snail mail system feels outdated and, truth be told, we need our pumpkin spice candles sooner rather than later.
And it's not just pie flavors we're after—we need the whole loot. We'll take a farmhouse kitchen scent for the kitchen, a jack o' lantern one to us ease into Halloween shopping mode and can't forget a pumpkin chai to wake us up in the A.M.
Like what you're hearing? You're going to want to get your hands on all 14 of these yummy fall scents, trust us.
BUY IT: Colonial Candle Jack O'Lantern Scented Jar Candle, $19
BUY IT: Cobblestone Candle Apple Cider Donut Jar Candle, $10
BUY IT: Slow North Jar Candle, $29
BUY IT: NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Votive, $16
BUY IT: Cobblestone Candle Farmhouse Kitchen Jar Candle, $10
BUY IT: The Holiday Aisle Happy Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle, $22
BUY IT: Cobblestone Candle Cinnamon Swirl Jar Candle, $10
BUY IT: Cobblestone Candle Creamy Pumpkin Frosting Jar Candle, $10
BUY IT: Cobblestone Candle Pumpkin Spice Latte Jar Candle, $10
BUY IT: Cobblestone Candle Autumn Apple Jar Candle, $10
BUY IT: Yankee Candle® Crisp Fall Night Candles, $20
BUY IT: Star Hollow Candle Company Pumpkin Custard Scented Jar Candle, $19
BUY IT: Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, $14
BUY IT: The Holiday Aisle Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle, $22
