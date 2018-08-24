Let the This Is Us Cast Charm You in First Look at Season 3

"At some point in time in the season, I can tell you that the her that is addressed in the future will be illuminated," Brown promises of Randall's story.

Metz and Sullivan say that much of Kate and Toby's story will continue to be about their quest to have a family, and both Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson are a little unsure about this new romance Kevin appears to be getting himself into.

"It's Beth's cousin that he meets at the wedding, and they just sort of hit it off, and we'll just see where this goes," Hartley says. "There's also a question of how Beth's going to handle that."

"She probably thinks it's not a good idea," Watson predicts of her Kevin-hating character. "To Beth, worst case scenario is they get together."

Finally, just because we now know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies, that doesn't mean his story is over. We'll not only see more about how he and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) got together and fell in love, but we'll also get to travel back to the Vietnam war to find out what happened to him there (alongside his brother Nicky, played by Michael Angarano).

