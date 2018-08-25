14 Cute Succulents That Are Basically Impossible to Kill

This just in: Plant moms are the new cat moms.

If you own any form of house plant, you already know exactly what we are talking about and why. First off, they're cute. Anything they sell at Urban Outfitters has got to be cute and, boy, do they deliver in the succulent department. But that's not the only place you can find these precious pint-sized plants. To our surprise, places like The Home Depot also have a strong collection that ranges from pretty pastels to curated mini gardens housed in beautiful ceramic dishes.

Not only are these natural wonders easy on the eyes, they're not going to die on you. Technically, they might. But for the most part you can forget to water 'em, leave 'em in the direct sunlight and even go away on vacation without worry.