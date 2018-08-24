Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson After He's Mocked Over His Eyes

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is not cool with people mocking her fiancé Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Thursday to defend his honor after Barstool Sports shared its article titled, "Does Pete Davidson have butthole eyes?"

"Y'all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ?," Grande replied. "..... like you do understand what you're doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure."

"Boom roasted," Barstool Sports responded on Instagram.

Davidson, 24, suffers from Crohn's disease, often labeled an autoimmune disorder, characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms come and go and often include chronic diarrhea, weight loss and abdominal pain. About 10 percent of people suffering from such bowel disorders experience eye problems, such as inflammation, dry eyes and redness, according to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Grande and Davidson's engagement was confirmed in June amid a whirlwind, highly publicized romance. The two continue to share affectionate message on social media, as well as photos and videos of each other.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," Grande told Paper magazine in comments published on Thursday. "He's really supportive and just a positive thing all around in my life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "Materialistic" Claim About True

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Date Night Gets Competitive Thanks to Ping Pong

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Creepy Wax Figures Enjoy a Day Out in London

Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Are Getting Divorced After 3 Months

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Husband Kroy Biermann Once Tried to Dump Her

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Mourns the Death of His "Very First Best Friend" in Heartfelt Tribute

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.