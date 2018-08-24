Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Are Getting Divorced After 3 Months

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey's marriage is over, three months after their wedding.

The 56-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star's third husband filed for divorce on August 14 at a New Jersey court, E! News has confirmed. Two days earlier, there was an incident at their home and the two filed temporary restraining orders against each other. They dropped them a week after the divorce filing, E! News has learned.

In July, Staub's rep had told E! News, "Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out."

Staub has not commented on the divorce and has made no mention of a split from Caffrey on social media, where she has remained active.

The reality star, who has been engaged 20 times, and Caffrey got engaged in mid-2017 after dating for more than a year.