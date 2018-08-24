Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Husband Kroy Biermann Once Tried to Dump Her

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann says Kroy Biermann tried to break up with her a few months after they began dating...and she was not having it.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the former NFL player met at the charity event Dancing Stars of Atlanta in May 2010 and married a year later. Kim, 40, and Kroy, 32, share six children, including Kim's two daughters from previous relationships.
Kim said on her podcast House of Kim this week that when they began dating, they tried to keep their romance quiet. Later that summer, paparazzi photos of Kim visiting Kroy at an Atlanta Falcons training camp went viral and the football player was bombarded with uncomfortable questions from his friends, family and agent. Days later, he sent her a text that she said made her sick to her stomach.
"[It said] probably something to the effect of, 'Hey...just want to let you know it might be in our best interest to go our separate ways,'" Kroy said on Kim's podcast.
"Yeah, that's exactly what it said, you jerk!" Kim said. "I was like, 'Why? What's up?' 'It just is what it is.' I'll never forget that. 'It just is what it is.' And I was like, 'This ass----! F--k him then! I don't need him!'"
"He won't tell me why, which just pisses me off," she continued. "I'm a very black and white person. He doesn't respond and tell me why. Fine, whatever. So I can't sleep that whole night, which is totally out of character for me. Usually I'm like, 'F--k him, like, they're a dime a dozen, like, see ya!' Well, I couldn't sleep."
Days later, Kroy sent Kim flowers and asked if they could talk. They then reconciled.
"And the rest is history. Literally history," Kim said. "He really thought he was slick, ya'll. But then I was like, mad at him, like, 'How could you just break up with me in a text message? You don't care about me!'"
"I knew at some point [our romance] was gonna come out if we continued down- getting more and more serious each day and each week," Kroy said. "I felt like I had, at that point, I had dealt with the public and I'd lived somewhat of a scrutinized life with football and that was part of- my life was in the media so I was like, 'Well, you know, it can't be too bad or too difficult if this gets out in the media.' So it gets out and it's like a whirlwind of people's opinions and people's...questions and 'Who's this?' and all these different things and some were good, some were bad, some people wanted to know certain things that they didn't even have a right to know and it's just like, 'Whoa, this is nuts, you know?' and so it definitely was overwhelming initially."
"I was able to feel my compass within 36 hours and be like, 'Whoa, hold on,'" he said.
Kim and Kroy will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in November.