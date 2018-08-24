BTS Collaborates With Nicki Minaj for "Idol": Listen to the New Song

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 7:38 AM

Nicki Minaj, BTS

Leon Bennett/Getty Images, RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BTS is kicking off the weekend on a high note.

The Korean pop group dropped its new single "Idol" from its highly anticipated album Love Yourself: Answer on Friday. But that's not all. The artists also revealed a surprise collaboration with Nicki Minaj

That's right! The "Super Bass" rapper appears on a digital version of the K-pop stars' new hit. However, according to Billboard, she does not appear on the group's physical album.

Minja shared the big news on Twitter. 

"Uh!!! What's Good KOREA?!" she tweeted along with a picture of the new track.

It certainly has been a busy time for Minaj. Earlier this month, she dropped her new album, Queen. She also attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, where she took home the trophy for Best Hip Hop. In addition, she's getting ready to go on tour with Future for their NickiHndrxx show. However, fans may have to wait a little longer considering she just postponed the tour.

BTS has been busy, as well. In addition to releasing new music, the group is in the middle of their world tour. 

To hear the new track, listen to the Spotify playlist below. Minaj is on the second version of "Idol."

In addition to releasing the new song, BTS dropped their music video for "Idol," which doesn't feature Minaj.

At the time of this writing, the video had more than 14 million views.

