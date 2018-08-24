Lucifer and Chloe Banter Over Murder in Lucifer Deleted Scene

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We may have to wait for more new episodes of Lucifer until Netflix decides to bless us with them, but we don't have to wait for new scenes from old episodes!

The season three DVD is about to be released, which means it's time for deleted scenes, and E! News has an exclusive one for you right here. 

In the scene from the season three premiere, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) are having a bit of a disagreement on how to handle a suspect in a case, especially when that suspect might have been responsible for his own kidnapping, and Lucifer's first instinct is to "destroy the deviant slime" who captured him and also rudely "complimented Chloe's lady parts." 

 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The clip shows Chloe trying to get Lucifer to take a backseat, but obviously he's not having that. 

Season three obviously took some turns from there, ending on that massive cliffhanger where Chloe learned the devilish truth about her consultant partner, and you can watch all of it go down by getting your hands on a copy of the DVD, out on Tuesday. 

Lucifer: The Complete Third Season will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on August 28. 

Season four of Lucifer, which formerly aired on Fox, will debut on Netflix sometime in 2019. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16

The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons and The Big Bang Theory: Why Season 12 Will Be the Last for the Hit CBS Comedy

Stephanie Pratt

Stephanie Pratt: More People May Join The Hills: New Beginnings

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Here Are the Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Film & TV Roles You May've Forgotten About

Dove Cameron, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Watch Dove Cameron Sing the Marvel Rising Theme Song "Born Ready"

That 70s Show, Cast

Wilmer Valderrama and More That '70s Show Stars Reflect on 20-Year Anniversary

Bewitched, Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Agnes Moorehead

Bewitched Reboot From Black-ish's Kenya Barris in the Works

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.