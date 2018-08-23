OMG, Sam Hunt Is Practically Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head and Beard

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 5:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sam Hunt

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Sam Hunt wasn't lying when he wrote "Make You Miss Me." 

The hunky performer is rocking a brand new look these days, and we thought it necessary to share with country music lovers everywhere.

For better or worse, 33-year-old Sam has decided to ditch the dark beard and signature fade that fans have come to know and love over the years for a low-maintenance grooming regimen. 

Sam received the Gene Weed Milestone Award at last night's ACM Honors ceremony in Nashville, where he walked the red carpet a considerably more hairless version of himself. It appears as if the "Body Like a Back Road" singer has rocked the shaved head and beard for most of the summer, but the 'do became more obvious when Sam opted to leave his baseball hat at home. 

Photos

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

And if you're already missing Hunt's old look, fear not. This is far from the first time he's gone from mountain man to clean-shaven and back again. In 2015, Sam told Taste of Country that he'd originally shaved his beard after catching a "little flack" from his grandmother at a family wedding, only to bring it back at the request of wife Hannah Lee Fowler

As he explained to ET," I grew it out, and she said she liked it. Her opinion matters most, so I kept it. It gets cold in Nashville, so I like to have a beard in the winter."

There's no denying that Hannah's opinion outweighs the rest, so we'll leave Sam's next style evolution up to her! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hair , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Dove Cameron, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Watch Dove Cameron Sing the Marvel Rising Theme Song "Born Ready"

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Newest Topless Photo Is Totally Flawless

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood Shares Seriously X-Rated Sex Confessions

Ariana Grande Subtly Shades Travis Scott's Marketing Tactics

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima in Nightclub Fight

Kendra Wilkinson Says "Divorce Sucks" on Social Media

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin Reveals Past Battle With Anorexia

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.