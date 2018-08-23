OMG, Sam Hunt Is Practically Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head and Beard

Sam Hunt wasn't lying when he wrote "Make You Miss Me."

The hunky performer is rocking a brand new look these days, and we thought it necessary to share with country music lovers everywhere.

For better or worse, 33-year-old Sam has decided to ditch the dark beard and signature fade that fans have come to know and love over the years for a low-maintenance grooming regimen.

Sam received the Gene Weed Milestone Award at last night's ACM Honors ceremony in Nashville, where he walked the red carpet a considerably more hairless version of himself. It appears as if the "Body Like a Back Road" singer has rocked the shaved head and beard for most of the summer, but the 'do became more obvious when Sam opted to leave his baseball hat at home.