Ireland Baldwin Reveals Past Battle With Anorexia

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her past struggles with anorexia.
On Thursday the model revealed she used to battle the eating disorder in a series of pictures shared to her Instagram Stories. She captioned one photo of herself, "Anorexia throwback."
She followed up the picture by explaining how she would "eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn't feel my legs right before bed."
Baldwin said these unhealthy habits were triggered by reading negative comments on social media. She said, "Anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights."
"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance," Ireland shared.
Instagram
And now, the celeb wants other people to understand that "all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of fries. Wasn't worth it!"
"Love yourself! You are beautiful! Enjoy your food," the 22-year-old implored.
Years later, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has learned to embrace her body. In 2017, she told body shamers, "This is who I am, take it or leave. I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photo shopping my authenticity away."
She continued, "Most days I'm self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves."
Instagram
And for her, she recognizes that she is "forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud."
In February she truly made herself proud when she achieved her dream of starring in a PETA campaign, like her mother, Kim Basinger, did nearly 25-years-ago. "I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign so it's something I've aspired to do," the famous daughter shared.
Needless to say, her parents are proud of her, but her father, Alec Baldwin, could do without seeing his daughter flaunt her stuff in risqué photos. He recently ignited laughs when he commented, "No. Just… no," on one of the sexier looking pictures Ireland shared to Instagram.
In conclusion, we leave you with a quote from Ireland herself: "Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short."
Amen!