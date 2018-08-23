Kate Middleton Wears These $7 Stockings to Stay Comfortable in Heels

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 1:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kate Middleton

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Just in: Kate Middleton has a super affordable solution to an age-old problem.

With all of her royal engagements, there are occasions that require the Duchess of Cambridge to be on her feet for long periods of time. And, for the majority of those high-society commitments, she wears closed-toe pumps. Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps, Jimmy Choo nude pumps, L.K. Bennett Fern Pumps—while her shoe wardrobe may be heavy with designer names, her footwear does not have a reputation for being comfortable. 

Cue the John Lewis Barely-There Non-Slip Tights. The £5 (or $7) hosiery provides a "bare leg look" and comes in three different shades: nude, nearly black and natural tan. According to Cosmopolitan, they're Kate's go-to.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

For one, both Kate and Meghan Markle are required by royal tradition to wear tights. 

"They are at liberty to choose whatever color tights they wish, and indeed often opaque colors work well with outfits," Chief Executive Alexandra Messervy of The English Manner, a leading etiquette consultancy firm in the UK, told InStyle. "I think the only reason they have chosen ‘nude' in recent years is because they have become so much more fashionable, and the ‘bare legs' look became the craze."

However, beyond meeting her royal fashion duties, the tights have a special feature that keep her feet in place: built-in, non-slip pads along the soles of the feet. These help her avoid the ultra-painful experience of crushed toes.

For $7, your toes will be forever grateful.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown's Blazer Looks a Lot Like Julia Roberts' '80s Style

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Head-to-Toe Fall Denim Outfit Is Super Affordable

ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

ESC: Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Shares Her Exact Diet and How She Ruined Thanksgiving Dinner

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Jennifer Lopez's Mermaid Hair and More Stunning Beauty at the MTV VMAs 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.