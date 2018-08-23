Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and More Set to Perform at Aretha Franklin's Memorial

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 1:38 PM

Hollywood is ready to celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin.

One week after the "Queen of Soul" passed away at 76, an all-star group will perform August 31 at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday are expected to sing.

In addition, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Pastor Shirley Caesar and Aretha's son Edward Franklin will be involved with the celebration of life.

The service will also reflect Aretha's strong gospel roots. Marvin Sapp, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and the Aretha Franklin Choir are featured in the program.

Aretha passed away on August 16 at her home in Detroit while surrounded by family. Her rep confirmed to E! News that her cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.

Soon after the news was revealed, many stars expressed their fond memories of the Grammy winner who was voted the greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone.

"I have no words, so I will let the Queen say it! But I will Say while teaching me about your life, u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine. I will never forget those teachings," Jennifer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself listening to Aretha's recording of "Let It Be" on her car stereo.

Faith added, "GLORY, GLORY, GLORY to the ALMIGHTY!!! The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement."

In addition to the celebration of life service, a separate tribute concert could be in the works for this fall.

According to Showbiz411, the event titled "Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" will be held November 14 at Madison Square Garden. A lineup has yet to be announced.

