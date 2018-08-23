Inside Jennifer Garner's Complicated Relationship With Ben Affleck

While Jennifer Garner was receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, with her parents and three children in attendance to support her, on the other side of town, her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck was in need of help.

The Justice League star, who had previously announced he had completed rehab in March 2017, had been drinking again. "Ben was having a really tough time," a source told E! News. "He continues to battle addiction. He reached out for help this week."

And even though they split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, Garner answered the call, staging an intervention for the father of their three children, Violet, Serafina and Samuel.