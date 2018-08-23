Why Ben Affleck Entered Rehab for the Third Time

Ben Affleck relapsed and began drinking alone and with rumored new flame Playboy model Shauna Sexton this week before he reached out for help checked into rehab to combat alcohol addiction, E! News has learned.

His soon-to-be-ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, staged an intervention and drove him to a rehab center on Wednesday. E! News has learned that Affleck is currently in treatment. This will mark his third stint in 17 years.

"Ben was having a really tough time," a source told E! News. "He continues to battle addiction. He reached out for help this week."

Two days prior, Affleck was photographed outside of his house appearing to receive a delivery of a Pacifico beer box filled with unidentifiable bottles, a smaller box and a brown paper bag. Also that day, E! News learned the actor and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus had broken up weeks ago after dating for more than a year. News of the split comes after Affleck was spotted out a couple of times with Sexton, sparking romance rumors. She has not commented.