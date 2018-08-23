Younes Bendjima Attacks a Man in Newly Surfaced Video

42 / BACKGRID
A newly surfaced video has brought Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, back into the spotlight.
According to what appears to be security camera footage posted by TMZ, the model was among a group of people at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah in the early hours of March 24.
In the video, which shows a group heading toward a door to the parking lot, Bendjima is identified as a man who grabs a club employee, repeatedly punches him in the head and pulls his hair. However, it's hard to see as the fight continues because the open door blocks most of it from the camera.
In the footage, most of the group stands by and watches as someone else appears to join the fight. TMZ identified two other men in the crowd as Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom kept their distance from the brawl. E! News has not independently confirmed the identities of the men labeled in the video.
E! News has reached out to Bendjima, Drake and Beckham Jr.'s reps for comment as well as Delilah.
According to TMZ, the fight broke out after the employee "talked smack" while opening the door for them. Per TMZ, the unidentified employee filed a police report, but then changed his mind. E! News has reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for any information on the incident.
Bendjima was photographed arriving to the club that night without Kardashian, whom he was still dating at the time. It looks like the reality star was out with her famous sisters, Kendall Jennerand Kylie Jenner, for a "dinner party."
The former couple called it quits by August after a series of "ups and downs." Around that time, Bendjima was photographed with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. At the time, an eyewitness also told E! News Younes and Ozuna were seen "kissing all night" and "were together alone."
"Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over," a source told E! News of the breakup. "It's upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over."
"They really want me to be the bad guy," Bendjima fired back at a photo of The Daily Mail's story using those headline-sparking pictures. "F--k your Hollywood bullsh-t (cant have fun with your friends no more)." He then added, "dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho."