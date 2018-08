Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Victor Houston Break Up

Camila Mendes has called it quits with boyfriend Victor Houston.

The 24-year-old Riverdale actress and her beau split "very recently," a source tells E! News. "Camila ended things with Victor after ComicCon, when she realized she wasn't ready to be in this relationship anymore," the insider tells us. "Victor was completely blindsided and is very heartbroken."

The source adds, "He has been receiving a lot of backlash from the Riverdale community, even though it was actually Camila's choice to end the relationship."

Mendes and Houston first sparked romance rumors in June with some flirty social media posts. A source confirmed to E! News at the time that the couple was indeed an item and that the duo, who went to neighboring high schools in Florida, had been dating for two months.